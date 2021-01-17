BBC News

Woman, 80, airlifted to hospital after being hit by a vehicle

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe collision happened on Ferndale's High Street

An 80-year-old woman has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle.

The pedestrian was hit by a white Volkswagen Caddy outside the Co-op store on High Street in Ferndale, Rhondda Cynon Taf, on Sunday at about 07:30 GMT.

An air ambulance flew the woman to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales where she is being treated.

South Wales Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident.

Related Topics

  • Ferndale

Related Internet Links

  • South Wales Police

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.