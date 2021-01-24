Porthcawl: Driver needed for new road train attraction
- Published
A search is on to find an operator for a new road train attraction in a Welsh seaside town.
Bridgend council is looking for an "experienced operator" of land trains to take over a new service along Porthcawl seafront.
The plan to run the attraction between Sandy Bay and Rest Bay was approved by the council in November.
Charles Smith, of Bridgend council, said it was "a brilliant opportunity for an experienced operator".
Porthcawl's previous road train, the Promenade Princess, ceased operating in 2008.
The plan for a new service would see the train run through the town from the end of March until the end of September.
The operator would be responsible for providing the road train as well as maintenance, repair, operating and ticket costs.
Mr Smith said the land train could be operational this year if coronavirus restrictions allowed.
He added: "Funding of £11,453 to facilitate the operation of the land train has been secured thanks to £1.5m of EU funding via the Welsh Government's new Tourism Attractor Destination programme, which was launched by Visit Wales to create 13 must-see tourist destinations."