M4 crash victim Suzanne Regan's daughter 'shattered' by her death
The daughter of a woman who was killed in car crash on the M4 says her heart has been "shattered" by the loss.
Suzanne Regan, 51, from Neath, died when the car she was driving crashed into the barrier at junction 44 of the westbound carriageway at about 05.00 GMT on Saturday.
South Wales Police has appealed for witnesses to the incident or the manner in which the car was being driven.
Her daughter Amy Preddy, said: "I can't imagine life without her."
She said her mother had been her best friend, adding: "My heart is totally shattered"
"I am so glad my mum had the opportunity to meet my daughter Ivy-Rose and those are memories I will treasure forever - I give you my promise mum that I will always look after Ivy-Rose and give her enough love from both of us," she said.
In another tribute, Ms Regan's partner Lyndsey Rees and Ms Regan's parents said: "We don't know how we are going to carry on without such a beautiful caring and loving woman but, as a family, we will come together and remember all the good times and cherish those memories forever."