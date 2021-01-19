Harry Baker murder trial: Mayhem 'outside flat hours before teen died'
- Published
There was "mayhem" outside a flat Harry Baker had stayed at in the hours before he was fatally stabbed, a court heard.
People were "jumping in and out of windows" and someone "was trying to kick the front door in", in Barry, neighbour Timothy Windsor told a jury.
Harry, from Cardiff, was found dead in a shipping container yard in Barry Docks in August 2019. At Newport Crown Court, six men and a boy deny murder.
Mr Windsor lived close to the flat where Harry, 17, was staying.
He said the events of the night on 28 August, 2019, outside the flat, which tenant Poppy Davies had invited Harry to share, were "always in my mind".
Five or six people were outside, with "loads of effing and jeffing outside, loads of people, it was just mayhem", Mr Windsor told the jury.
He said "they were jumping in and out of the windows all the time" and "someone was trying to kick the front door in".
Mr Windsor said he threatened to call the police but did not because he was "afraid of repercussions".
Five or six people later got into a car that arrived and were driven off, the court heard.
Leon Clifford, 23; Raymond Thompson, 48; Lewis Evans, 62; Ryan Palmer, 34 and Peter McCarthy, 37, all from Barry, deny murder.
Leon Symons, 22, from Ely, in Cardiff, and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be identified also deny murder.
The jury has heard Harry asked crack users to "advertise" his drug dealing.
'Drug dealing advertised'
The prosecution has suggested he was killed because he and a friend were selling crack and heroin on "turf" that was not theirs.
Jonathan Rees QC, defending Leon Symons, questioned witness Michael Sparks, partner of Ms Davies.
He asked Mr Sparks whether he agreed "to advertise their drug dealing."
"Yes," Mr Sparks told the court.
Mr Sparks also said he agreed to give Harry's number to other drug users and said he could "come and go" from the flat as he pleased.
The trial continues.