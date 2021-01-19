Covid deaths total in Wales reaches nearly 5,600
- Published
There were 454 deaths involving Covid-19 in Wales in the latest weekly figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
This is 144 more than registered the week before - and accounted for nearly 38% of all deaths.
Although this is the highest weekly figure reported during the pandemic, the ONS has urged caution when interpreting the sharp rise.
The Christmas holidays meant a delayed registering of deaths.
The total number of deaths in Wales where Covid is mentioned, up to and registered by 8 January, was 5,417.
When those deaths registered over the following few days are counted, there was a total of 5,599, since the pandemic began.
Aneurin Bevan, Cwm Taf Morgannwg and Hywel Dda health board areas all saw their highest numbers of Covid deaths registered - 105, 109 and 72 deaths respectively.
There were 45 deaths involving Covid registered in Rhondda Cynon Taf, followed by 43 in Cardiff and 41 in Bridgend.
In Wales, the number of deaths from all causes rose from 727 to 1,198 in the latest week, which was 442 deaths (58.5%) higher than the five-year average for that week. The highest proportion of so-called excess deaths was 84.8% in London.
Again, the late registration of deaths because of the Christmas and New Year holidays will have had an effect on the figures.
Across England and Wales, 17,751 deaths were registered in the week, but the ONS estimates the number of deaths actually occurring was between 14,008 and 17,728.