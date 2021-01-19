Clydach murders: Forensic review agreed for evidence
- Published
A forensic review of evidence linked to the brutal murders of a family of four more than 20 years ago has been agreed.
Mandy Power, her daughters Katie and Emily and her mother Doris Dawson, were bludgeoned to death at their home in Clydach, near Swansea in June 1999.
David Morris was tried twice for murder after his first conviction was quashed. He is serving a 32-year sentence.
Following requests from his defence team, some items are to be examined by an independent forensic team.
Morris, who was having a sexual relationship with Ms Power, was convicted for the second time in 2006 and was initially given a whole-life sentence, which was reduced on appeal to 32 years.
He has always maintained his innocence, but a bid to take his case to the Court of Appeal was rejected as recently as 2018 by the Criminal Cases Review Commission.
However, there have been doubts cast over his conviction by those who have studied the case.
His legal representatives made a request to South Wales Police in November, asking for various items of evidence to be released for further investigation by their forensic scientists.
The force said it had decided a "proportionate course of action", which was to appoint an independent senior investigating officer and an independent forensic scientist to oversee a review of the areas referred to by Morris's legal representatives.
South Wales Police said in a statement: "The decision to carry out a forensic review does not constitute a reopening or reinvestigation of the murders, nor does it demonstrate any lack of confidence in the conviction of Morris and the subsequent case reviews.
"Morris was convicted unanimously by a jury on the strength of the prosecution case and independent reviews by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) have not identified any new evidence.
"Due to the advancement of forensic technology we may now be in a position to answer some of the questions which have been raised about forensic issues in this case."
The force is also requesting material which has previously been forensically examined by the CCRC as part of the new process.
South Wales Police said it hoped the review would help the family of the victims move on and "answer the questions posed by others once and for all".
"Our thoughts remain with the families and those affected by this case and acknowledge the significant impact it continues to have on them," it added.
Related Topics
- Published
- 22 October 2020