Covid: Wales' A-level and GCSE grade assessment decision due
By Bethan Lewis
BBC Wales education and family correspondent
- Published
Changes to the way GCSE, AS and A-level pupils in Wales are graded will be announced later after the end-of-year exams replacement had to be ditched.
Classroom assessments due to start in February were cancelled when it was announced schools could remain closed until after half term due to Covid-19.
External tests, set and marked by the exam board, are still scheduled for the summer term.
Education Minister Kirsty Williams said in November that end-of-year exams would be cancelled because the varying impact of Covid-19 on different schools and pupils meant it was not possible to ensure a level playing field.
A new system based on a mix of assessments was put in place, drawn up by an exams advisory group made up of school and college leaders.
However, when it was announced schools and colleges would stay closed for most pupils until at least 29 January, and probably until after February half-term, the classroom assessments scheduled to start in late February were cancelled and the advisory group was asked to look again at what should happen next.
An A-level student has started a campaign to scrap any formal assessments in Wales this year and Plaid Cymru has also said grades should be estimated by teachers, similar to how results were decided in summer 2020.
In England, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said grades would be decided by schools and colleges but pupils could be asked to sit mini-exams to help teachers with their assessments.
Carys, an A-level student from Ysgol Bro Edern in Cardiff, said she wished students had been given a clearer picture about what they would be facing.
"It has been very confusing for us," she said.
"I feel like we're all asking the teachers what's happening, what's going on, and they're just as much as in the dark as we are."
Carys said she and her friends had struggled to see how the external assessments would be different to their cancelled exams.
"It is causing a large concern to us all and we're not quite sure what we're aiming towards," she said.
"I just want all our hard work to be credited."
'We will always be classed as the coronavirus year'
Betsy, a GCSE pupil also at Ysgol Bro Edern, said she felt the fairest way to grade pupils this year was to let teachers decide on grades.
"It has been very challenging," she said.
"I know many pupils who have been off school for weeks, or months even."
"I feel like the most fair way to do this is to just collect loads of coursework and trust the teachers to give us predicted grades," she said.
"They know the effort we've put in through the lockdown and through the online learning.
"I know that we will always be classed as the coronavirus year that didn't do exams.
"Universities hopefully will take that into consideration."
'Well-being and progression'
On Friday, Ms Williams tweeted: "Ensuring our approach supports learner well-being and progression is my main focus and I have spent time this week speaking directly to learners to discuss their experiences and concerns.
She said the advisory group had been "working at pace" and she would discuss its proposals with the watchdog Qualifications Wales and the WJEC exam board.