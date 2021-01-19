Aberdare crash victim Jamie Owen 'liked by so many'
The family of a man who died when he was hit by a van have paid tribute to the emergency crews who "tried so hard" to save him.
Jamie Owen, 43, was a loving son, father and brother and "will be greatly missed", they said.
Mr Owen died at the scene of the crash in Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taf, at about 22:45 GMT on Saturday night.
The 30-year-old driver of the Ford Transit van was detained on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
South Wales Police said the suspect had been released while their investigations continued.
'Meeting people a passion'
The family of Mr Owen from Cadoxton, Neath, said they were "finding comfort in hearing about how well thought of he was by so many people".
"We remember with fondness, the many years he worked for a local maintenance company in Neath and was considered as such a valued and respected member of the team," they said.
"He loved being out working within the community and meeting many people was his passion.
"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all the emergency workers at the scene who tried so hard to help him."
Mr Owen was hit by the black vehicle as it travelled southbound along the A4059 between Trecynon and Robertstown roundabouts.
Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone who may have dash camera footage or anyone who saw either Mr Owen or the van prior to the crash.