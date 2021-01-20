Dad and two children rescued after getting trapped by tide on beach
A father and his two children were rescued by a lifeboat crew after getting cut off by the tide at a beauty spot in poor weather.
North Wales Police received a call for help at Llanddwyn beach, Anglesey, at about 13:00 GMT on Wednesday.
The man and his children, aged eight and 12, could not reach dry land because of the water level.
Police and coastguards attended and the trio were rescued by RNLI volunteers.
North Wales Police Acting Inspector Ian Roberts said the Welsh Government had advised against activity that involved "a significant degree of risk".
"This is an example of why such a request is in place," Insp Roberts said.
"Wales remains in level four restrictions, which are in place to prevent the spread of the virus and reduce unnecessary strain on the NHS.
"We are extremely pleased that nobody was injured, however, the outcome could have been very different. We'd also like to remind people that a weather warning remains in place due to Storm Christoph."
