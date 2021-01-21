Storm Christoph: Homes evacuated as severe flood warning issued
More homes have been evacuated overnight as Storm Christoph batters Wales with a three-day rainstorm.
People in Bangor-on-Dee, Wrexham, which is subject to a severe flood warning, were evacuated from their homes, North Wales Police said.
People sheltered for a short time in a church hall, Wrexham council said.
Meanwhile, nine properties in nearby Berse Road in New Broughton were evacuated. Earlier some residents in Ruthin were told to leave their homes.
Wrexham council some of the people forced to leave their homes were now sheltering with relatives and others were found accommodation by the local authority.
It said lots of roads had been affected by flooding, but the peak seemed to have passed in some areas.
Natural Resources Wales said as well as the severe flood warning there were 46 flood warnings and 57 flood alerts