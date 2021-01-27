Stories of women found in North East Wales Archives dramatised
By Sarah Easedale
BBC Wales news
- Published
Stories of Welsh women from the past 300 years which were uncovered in archives have been turned into short films.
North East Wales Archives worked with Theatr Clwyd to create monologues which tell tales of the women.
Archivist Sarah Roberts hoped the films showed what can lie in the archives and highlight stories of ordinary women.
They are part of Women Rediscovered, a project designed to encourage people to explore local records offices.
Written by Emyr John, they include a story of a contemporary mother reflecting on her postnatal depression woven in with the story of Ann.
She was a 19th Century woman who was sent to Denbigh hospital to be treated for psychosis.
There is also the tale of Marged ferch Ifan, who the Welsh naturalist and writer Thomas Pennant called "an extraordinary female who was the greatest hunter, shooter, and fisher of her time".
Then there are the stories of a widow of a miner who died in the Gresford pit disaster near Wrexham in 1934, and a headteacher recalling a life in education.
All the stories were inspired by the archive at Ruthin and Hawarden.
Archivist Ms Roberts said: "We see ourselves as a bit of an untapped resource when it comes to writers, directors."
Anyone in the creative arts, she said, could "really tap into us, use us for stories, written or performed".
Storyteller and Women Rediscovered director Eleri B Jones said the archives made her feel like "a kid in a sweet shop".
She added that she was "really keen on looking back to go forward" to see what could be "taken into our contemporary lives".
"A lot of history is recorded by men and also by the upper classes who had the time and the ability to write their stories down," Ms Jones said.
"I feel there is a huge gap in working class every day people who were just as extraordinary in their own way."
The first three films in the series have gone online.
The other one is expected on Monday on YouTube channel North East Wales Archive.