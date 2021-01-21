Skewen flood 'from mine' forces 100 homes to be evacuated
One hundred homes are being evacuated near Neath through flooding related to mine works, authorities say.
The volume of the water flowing through Skewen is so great assessing the situation is difficult, the leader of Neath Port Talbot Council said.
It is believed a number of vulnerable people are among those being moved, Mid and West Wales Fire Service said.
A residential complex is among properties being evacuated, with four fire engines currently at the scene.
Emergency crews were called after the flooding started at about 12:30 GMT, South Wales Police said.
A number of streets in the town are affected and residents are being offered support by the council.
The fire service said: "We can confirm a multi-agency flooding incident is ongoing in Skewen, Neath."
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, South Wales Police, Neath Port Talbot Council, Welsh Water, the Welsh Ambulance Service Trust and Natural Resources Wales are in attendance.