Cardiff: Police to investigate as man's body found in River Taff
- Published
The body of a man has been found in the River Taff in Cardiff.
A member of public raised the alarm after seeing a body in the river in the Blackweir area near the popular Taff Trail on Thursday at about 09:00 GMT.
The area was cordoned off as emergency services searched and recovered the body. South Wales Police said the death was being treated as "unexplained".
Detectives have said identification will now take place and investigations into the death will start.
Police added that the local coroner had been informed.