Skewen flood: Firefighters return to flood-hit village with pumps
Firefighters are returning to a flood-hit village with high volume pumps to continue clearing away floodwater.
About 80 people were evacuated because of flooding related to mine works in Skewen, Neath Port Talbot.
A major incident was declared on Thursday after at least eight streets were left under water.
A fire service spokeswoman said they were returning to the scene at 08:00 GMT
Resident John Thomas returned home from a funeral with wife Lynne on Thursday to find their house had turned into "a lake", he told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.
He said: "The water was around the level of the bottom of the doors so we couldn't go in, so we just had to stand there and watch this orange-coloured water just piling up and up and up."
Mr Thomas said that with water up to his waist, he was unable to get in to rescue possessions.
He added: "We're in a bit of a dip on the road, so you could see it gradually coming up, they were worried it might have been a sinkhole because of the coal mines.
"It's definitely mine workings, just by looking at the colour of the water, it's an orange colour.
"Other people who were evacuated had the chance to move things upstairs, I didn't have a chance to do that because I couldn't get in to it."
The couple are now staying with their daughter, with everyone else who was evacuated finding accommodation and told to avoid the area.
More than 30 residents of Cwrt-Clwydi-Gwyn care home were among those moved as a precaution.
At the scene
David Grundy, BBC Wales News
The emergency services have spent the night here in Skewen.
Around 80 people who live around Goshen Park and Dynevor Road weren't able to stay home. Their homes were evacuated after yesterday's severe floods.
The water has gone but sandbags give a clue as to what happened here yesterday.
A number of roads remain sealed off and police are asking people to stay away.
They're trying to keep narrow, icy streets clear as further heavy pumping equipment arrived at 08:00.
Up to 45 firefighters were involved at the scene at the height of the incident.
In a joint statement the police, fire service and Neath Port Talbot Council said the cause of the flooding was being investigated and "the water level will continue to be monitored".
Deputy chief fire officer Roger Thomas, from Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said: "This incident involved a large multi-agency response to what was a dynamic and fast-moving incident, with incredible efforts by everyone involved to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the affected community."
The Welsh Government said it would work with councils across Wales to deliver payments of £500 to£1,000 to households affected by flooding following days of heavy rain brought by Storm Christoph.
Neath Port Talbot council said a local rest centre was available, and measures had been put in place to protect against Covid-19.
Chief executive Karen Jones said their main focus was on continuing to support residents who had to leave their homes and ensuring others had a safe place to go if further evacuations were necessary.
Council leader Rob Jones said on Thursday early indications suggested the flooding was related to mine works - but the volume of water involved was making it difficult to fully assess the situation.
The Coal Authority confirmed it had begun an investigation into what happened.
"There are a number of historic underground mining features in the area," chief executive Lisa Pinney said.
What is the issue in Skewen?
Skewen lies within an old coal mining hotspot, with several former colliery sites near the village as coal was mined in the 19th and early 20th Century.
There were colliery sites in the village near what is now Drummau Road, in the north of the village and another close to Old Road, near Neath Abbey.
Skewen was part of a collection of collieries between Neath and Llanelli.
Graham Levins, secretary of the Welsh Mines Preservation Trust, said old mines often contain groundwater which can flood in heavy rain.
He said: "A lot of them go very, very deep down, much below the local water level and that's why they had all the big wheels to pump the water out.
"It fills up with water and will find a way out. Normally rainfall you get it doesn't cause a lot of problems but when you get really heavy rain the water drains down through the ground and builds up."