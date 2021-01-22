Snow and ice in Wales may disrupt travel, says Met Office
Snow and ice are expected across Wales this weekend, forecasters have said.
A band of rain will turn to snow as it spreads eastwards, leading to possible transport disruption on Sunday morning, the Met Office said.
Between 1-3cm of snow is forecast to fall in most areas, with 10-15cm in the Brecon Beacons and Snowdonia.
A yellow weather warning has been issued by forecasters for the whole of Wales from 03:00 GMT on Sunday until 18:00.
Some roads and railways are "likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services".
Those going out for daily exercise were warned there could be icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.
