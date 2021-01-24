Tory Senedd leader 'may be decided later'
By James Williams
BBC Politics Wales
- Published
The chairman of the Welsh Conservatives says he hopes the party's Senedd members will choose their next leader over the next few days.
Glyn Davies said he hoped they could avoid a leadership contest to find Paul Davies' successor.
Mr Davies quit his post on Saturday after drinking alcohol with other politicians in the Senedd, days into a Wales-wide alcohol ban in pubs.
BBC Wales has been told a decision could be as early as Sunday.
Tory MS Darren Millar also announced on Saturday he was stepping down as chief whip after being part of the same group.
Both have apologised for drinking alcohol with their meals on 8 and 9 December but both deny having broken the Covid-19 rules in place at the time.
'Move pretty quickly'
Glyn Davies, the party's chair, said: "They've both been friends of mine a long time but I could see the way the story was developing and I must say I think it was inevitable in the end.
"Obviously, I've been pretty disappointed with the position that we find ourselves in but this is politics and it's a challenge.
"But what really matters here is the politics of Wales and the politics of the Senedd and we have to move pretty quickly to play a full part in that and that's what we'll do," he added.
Asked if the Conservatives' Senedd members should choose the next leader, Glyn Davies said he wanted it to be a matter for the group.
The party chair and former MP said: "Clearly, we have rules, but I'm very keen, partly through my own political experience, that I want the Senedd members to be responsible and be in charge of what happens in Wales.
"And I very much want the Senedd members to take charge of this process and for it to be a matter for them.
"By Monday, I'm hoping we'll be back in a full position to carry on dealing with our constitutional role as a leading party in the Senedd.
"If there has to be a leadership contest, there'll have to be but I think we may well try to find a way of avoiding that but, who knows? You have to do what you have to do and we'll be ready for Monday morning."
Who could replace the Tory Senedd leader?
BBC Wales has been told a meeting of the Conservative group to decide the next leader could be held on Sunday or Monday morning.
Andrew RT Davies, a former leader of the Conservative group in the Welsh Assembly, has been named as a potential successor.
Speaking to the BBC Politics Wales programme, Anthony Pickles, a former Tory chief of staff, said: "I think there's only one person and it's Andrew RT - if he's willing to do it.
"He's overwhelmingly popular with the membership, he's got real communication skills and when I worked with him he's got imagination when it comes to policy."
Lauren McEvatt, former Conservative Special Adviser to the Welsh Secretary, said time constraints before May's election meant an interim leader was most likely.
"My gut says it's probably going to be Andrew RT Davies as a former leader who is not standing down at the next election.
"It's probably the most logical pair of hands for the next couple of months," she added.
An investigation by the Senedd's authorities found five people, including four members of the Welsh Parliament, drank alcohol on its premises during the Wales-wide alcohol ban.
A third member of the Senedd, Labour's Alun Davies, apologised earlier in the week and has been suspended by his party.
BBC Wales has asked for clarification as to the identity of the fourth Senedd member investigators have referred to.
Paul Smith, the Tory group chief of staff, was the fifth person involved.
The Senedd has referred the "possible breach" of Covid rules to Cardiff council and its own standards watchdog.