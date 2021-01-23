Covid vaccine: Betsi Cadwaladr boss warns against queue jumping
- Published
A health boss has criticised council staff for potentially sharing Covid vaccination invites with colleagues.
Betsi Cadwaladr's chief executive Mark Polin was responding to allegations some council staff, not within groups currently being vaccinated, booked appointments by following a link in an email only intended for the recipient.
He said such actions could deprive someone else of a jab.
Denbighshire council said it had warned staff the emails were not to be abused.
It is not clear if anyone not entitled succeeded in getting a Covid jab, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Only front-line social care and health workers, those over 80 and 70 years old, care home residents and their carers are currently being vaccinated.
Independent member Jackie Hughes spoke about the matter at Thursday's monthly health board meeting.
'Adds complications'
Answering her query, Dr Chris Stockport, the health board's executive director of primary care and community services, said: "We are very clear with our local authority partners and teams of what frontline means in the same way we are elsewhere.
"When you arrive [for a vaccine] there's a process of validation.
"The likelihood is they will experience some difficulties working through the booking system [if they try to get into a higher vaccination cohort].
"It adds complications for a busy team and I would ask them not to do that when it's a clear effort to circumvent the cohort."
Mr Polin added: "Whilst we understand the concerns people should not be doing what they are doing.
"The priority groups have been identified with clear medical guidance and sound reasoning behind it.
"So people jumping the queue are depriving someone else, potentially, of receiving the vaccine at the point at which they should."
He said it was a temporary problem, adding: "We are changing the booking system, so this opportunity is not going to last much longer."
He said staff were looking out for any inappropriate bookings.