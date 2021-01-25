BBC News

Weather: Travel warning as icy conditions follow snow

Published
image copyrightTraffic Wales
image captionGritters were out near the A55 in Denbighshire on Monday morning

Ice could bring disruption across the whole of Wales on Monday morning.

Temperatures dropped to as low as -4C overnight and the Met Office said to expect "longer journey times by road, bus and train" for commuters.

Traffic Wales warned of "transparent" and "dangerous" black ice on roads and urged drivers to "take care".

Forecasters warned of icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths. A yellow 'be aware' weather warning runs until 11:00 GMT on Monday.

Only essential travel is allowed as Wales is under the strictest Covid-19 lockdown rules - but daily exercise is allowed.

Police, however, have warned of difficult conditions due to snow and ice.

The ice warning follows on from snow across parts of Wales overnight on Sunday which led to four vaccination centres being closed.

Sunday appointments in Bridgend, Rhondda, Abercynon and Merthyr Tydfil have been rescheduled for safety reasons - but centres will reopen on Monday.

The drop in temperatures is likely to exacerbate problems after widespread flooding caused by Storm Christoph last week.

