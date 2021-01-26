Covid: Wales' unemployment rises again amid pandemic
Wales' rate of unemployment has risen to 4.6% in the three months to November as coronavirus continued to hit the jobs market, latest figures show.
There were 14,000 more unemployed people in November than in the three months to August, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
Its labour market figures showed there were 25,000 more people out of work than the same time last year.
The UK's unemployment rate rose to 5%, up from 4.9%.