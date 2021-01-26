Covid: Wales' National Eisteddfod postponed until 2022
The National Eisteddfod has been postponed for a second time.
The event, originally due to take place in summer 2020, was first pushed back to 2021, but will now be held in Tregaron, Ceredigion, in August 2022
The Llŷn and Eifionydd festival in Gwynedd now moves to August 2023 and Rhondda Cynon Taf will host in 2024.
Ashok Ahir, management board chairman, said "Naturally, we're all very disappointed we've had to take this decision again."
He added: "But I'm sure everyone will agree it's the right and sensible decision.
"We look forward to getting together in Ceredigion, once the virus has waned, and I'm sure that the Ceredigion eisteddfod will be a festival to remember."
The National Eisteddfod was initially postponed to 2021 when coronavirus began to spread in the UK.
Chief executive Betsan Moses said: "As a team, we're more disappointed than anyone about it, and having to announce this for the second time has been incredibly difficult."
She said AmGen - an online version of the festival - would take place again, "building on last year's success".
"Announcing this today is heart-breaking for everyone involved in the Eisteddfod," Ms Moses added.