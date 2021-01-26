Storm Christoph: '18 months' for plans to repair Llanerch bridge
It could take 18 months to draw up plans to rebuild a bridge which was swept away during last week's Storm Christoph, a council has warned.
Llanerch bridge, between Trefnant and Tremeirchion in Denbighshire, is a backroad link to the A55.
The grade II-listed bridge crosses the River Clwyd and villagers now face a seven-mile detour.
Meanwhile, some people in Skewen, Neath Port Talbot, can return home later after flooding caused by the storm.
Denbighshire council said diversions would go through St Asaph while Llanerch bridge was repaired.
Dewi Davies of Tremeirchion community council warned repairing the bridge posed a "challenge".
"It means it takes much longer now to go from Tremeirchion to Trefnant or St Asaph," he said.
"I know of one couple that have a horse in stables on the other side of the river - so it's a seven-mile journey each way, twice a day, for them now.
"It's quite a challenge and we're starting to think about how long we'll need to live with it. Are we talking a year, two, three, or maybe much longer than that?"
Vale of Clwyd Conservative MP James Davies said the bridge should be rebuilt: "There are many who would wish to see the bridge replaced like-for-like, although I appreciate that the new structure will need to take into account the challenges posed by modern-day and projected river flows."
Denbighshire council's Meirick Lloyd Davies suggested the structure could be widened, similar to the one in Llangollen.
But the Trefnant ward councillor added: "We will need money from the Welsh Government and I hope the UK government are also ready to throw something into the bucket because it is very expensive."
A council spokesman said: "We will seek to resolve this as soon as we are able.
"Final plans for the bridge will involve a number of third parties and it could take up to 18 months or more to resolve."
The Welsh Government said the condition of the structure was the responsibility of the owner, with local authorities having powers to ensure listed structures were preserved.
South Wales was also hit by Storm Christoph on Thursday and in Skewen about 80 people were evacuated as water rushed through the village on Thursday.
The Coal Authority said initial checks suggested water built up in a mine shaft, causing a "blow out" which flooded properties.
Those living in Jubilee Crescent and Dunevor Road have been told they can return home, but others will have to wait until the Coal Authority has made further investigations.
Council leader Rob Jones told Breakfast with Claire Summers: "We haven't got the exact figures of the number of people who will be able to return home today, there's going to be further assessments this morning.
"As early as we can, we will release the names of the streets of those people who will be able to go back, but it will be conditional. They need to go back in a controlled manner. We've still got Covid around."
He added houses would need to have their electrics checked and information would be provided on how to do this.
Other people have been warned it could take months before they can go home.