Two arrested after boy, 16, seriously hurt in Penarth

image copyrightGoogle
image captionPolice are appealing for witnesses to the alleged assault in Penarth on Friday night

Two people have been arrested after a 16-year-old boy suffered a head injury and left in a "life-threatening condition" after an alleged attack.

South Wales Police were called after a boy was found unconscious at St David's Crescent in Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan, on Friday at about 20:15 GMT.

He was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for treatment.

Officers said a 19-year-old man is in custody on suspicion of assault and a 17-year-old boy is on bail.

Police added that he has been "released on bail pending further enquiries".

Detectives said the victim remains in a "life-threatening condition" in hospital.

