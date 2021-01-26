BAME: New war veterans' wreaths laid after others dumped
- Published
New wreaths have been laid in tribute to black and minority ethnic servicemen and women at Wales's national war memorial, after others were dumped.
A police inquiry is under way after previous wreaths were moved in Cardiff and put on top of a bin.
South Wales Police said the act - which Race Council Cymru (RCC) tweeted about - was being treated as a "hate-related incident".
Cardiff council said it was not clear how the wreaths became damaged.
A council spokesman said "right now we don't know what actually happened to them" as there was no CCTV footage available.
"It is possible that the wreaths may have been damaged by the wind and bad weather and then placed by the bin by someone who had seen them scattered around the park."
However, the authority has urged people to contact the police if anyone witnessed vandalism of the wreaths taking place.
Earlier, council officials and representatives from Race Council Cymru, Windrush Cymru Elders and the British Armed Forces joined a socially-distanced ceremony to lay the new wreaths.
Council leader Huw Thomas, who attended to lay them at two memorials in Alexandra Gardens said: "I am pleased the original wreaths have been replaced so quickly, and we will secure them now against damage by weather".
Judge Ray Singh CBE, chairman of RCC, said the laying of new wreaths would recognise and honour Wales-based servicemen and women "in a befitting manner".
Both Cardiff council and RCC have agreed to hold an annual joint ceremony to recognise black, Asian and ethnic minority service personnel to ensure their stories are told to current and future generations.
The council also said all wreaths will be secured to war memorials to protect them from wind or storm damage in future.