Covid: DVLA worker deaths sparks calls for investigation
There are calls for a "full investigation" into the circumstances surrounding the death of a worker from the Covid-hit DVLA offices in Swansea.
The DVLA confirmed the death of a member of its staff, and offered its condolences to their family.
PCS Union General Secretary Mark Serwotka said: "We are deeply concerned and saddened following the news of a staff member dying at DVLA."
The DVLA said its focus throughout the pandemic has been staff safety.
Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told MPs the UK government was working "flat-out" to control an outbreak at its sites in Swansea after 500 cases at its contact centre left staff scared to work.
Mr Serwotka added: "There must be a full investigation into the circumstances.
"There is no doubt that insisting over 2,000 DVLA staff go into work every day is a recipe for further Covid cases and that increases the possibility of further deaths."
A DVLA spokesman said: "We are greatly saddened by the death of a valued member of the DVLA family. Our thoughts go out to his family and all those who were close to him.
"Our focus throughout the pandemic is on staff safety and we continue to work closely with Public Health Wales and follow Welsh Government guidance to ensure that our sites are COVID secure."
In December, a coronavirus outbreak was declared at its contact centre at Swansea Vale in Llansamlet, after 352 cases of Covid-19 in the space of four months.
The agency said on Monday that there were currently four Covid cases across its estate, with none at its contact centre.