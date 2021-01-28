Snow could cause disruption across Wales for a second weekend
Travel disruption and power cuts are possible as snow is forecast for much of Wales for the second weekend in a row.
A Met Office yellow weather warning covers 15 of Wales' 22 counties from 03:00 GMT until 18:00 on Saturday.
Last weekend's snowfall led to four of Wales' Covid vaccination being shut.
There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off, the Met Office said.
Some vehicles could become stranded and rail and air travel could be cancelled or delayed.
The warning covers Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Torfaen and Wrexham.
