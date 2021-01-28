BBC News

Snow could cause disruption across Wales for a second weekend

Published
image copyrightSuzy | Weather Watchers
image captionSnowdonia was covered in a blanket of snow last weekend

Travel disruption and power cuts are possible as snow is forecast for much of Wales for the second weekend in a row.

A Met Office yellow weather warning covers 15 of Wales' 22 counties from 03:00 GMT until 18:00 on Saturday.

Last weekend's snowfall led to four of Wales' Covid vaccination being shut.

There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off, the Met Office said.

image copyrightMet Office
image captionA yellow warning means the weather is likely to have some impact

Some vehicles could become stranded and rail and air travel could be cancelled or delayed.

The warning covers Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Torfaen and Wrexham.

image captionLast weekend families across Wales enjoyed winter walks and snowball fights
image copyrightCllr Ross Thomas (Maesteg West)
image captionSnow volunteers cleared pathways so a Covid vaccine pilot in Maesteg could keep running

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.