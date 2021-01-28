Covid vaccine in Wales: Over-80s take-up varies by health board
- Published
Just over half of people aged over 80 in Wales were given a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine by the end of the weekend, official figures show.
This is less than the Welsh Government target of 70% by Sunday but it was hampered by snow in some areas.
Nearly two-thirds of over-80s in the Aneurin Bevan health board area of mid-Wales got the dose but fewer than 40% in Hywel Dda in west Wales.
By Sunday, 277,690 people got a first dose, Public Health Wales figures show.
That is more than 7% more than the daily total originally suggested, which underlines the "lag" in the data being published because of the verification and quality assurance work.
The latest daily figures, however, show the total receiving a first dose up to Wednesday was 336,071 - and the rate has jumped to 10.7% of the population.
If the current daily rate was maintained, the mid-February target for reaching four priority groups, including the over-70s, would be met.
The daily numbers also show 113,598 of the over-80s - 62.1% - have now received a first dose.
The weekly figures - up to 24 January - show a breakdown by health board.
They show:
- A total of 50.6% of over-80s - 92,725 - had been given a first vaccine dose by Sunday.
- This varies from 39.6% in Hywel Dda to 63.8% in Aneurin Bevan health board.
- The vaccine reached 70% of care home residents - although just over half of those in Cwm Taf Morgannwg and Hywel Dda areas.
- Nearly three-quarters of care home residents were reached with first doses in Betsi Cadwaladr.
- The first doses had been given to 8.8% of the population by Sunday - better than the 8.4%, which was originally estimated, when accounting for the lag in results being inputted and checked.
The figures show Powys had given first doses to nearly 11% of its population by Sunday and in Swansea Bay it was more than 9%.
The breakdown also shows that most of the 556 second doses of vaccines went to healthcare workers across health boards in south Wales. Some 50 care home workers have also been given second doses in Cwm Taf Morgannwg.