Swansea assault: Man, 84, threatened with pole and robbed
- Published
An 84-year-old man was threatened with a metal pole and assaulted before having his watch stolen.
South Wales Police said the robbery happened while he was taking his daily exercise on Cwm Level Road in Brynhyfryd, Swansea at about 06:00 GMT on Wednesday.
Det Insp David Wells said: "The victim is recovering but it has understandably left him extremely shaken and wary."
He appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.
"Attacks on our elderly community members are not acceptable," he added.
