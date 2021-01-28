Major search for three people on missing Conwy fishing boat
- Published
A major search operation is under way for three people missing on a fishing boat that left Conwy on Wednesday.
The vessel had been expected back in port at midnight.
A coastguard spokeswoman said: "At just after 10am this morning, HM Coastguard received a report of an overdue fishing vessel with three people on board.
"The vessel had departed from Conwy, on the north coast of Wales, yesterday. The vessel was expected back in port at midnight last night."
Rescue teams from Rhyl, Bangor and Llandudno Coastguard Rescue Teams have been sent to assist along with six RNLI lifeboats from Rhyl, Llandudno & Conwy.
A search and rescue helicopter from Caernarfon is also on the scene.
The RNLI said an Atlantic 85 lifeboat from Beaumaris was launched at around 14:30 GMT to search around the Puffin Island area.