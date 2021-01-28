Cimla murder: Thomas Carney guilty of killing David Phillips
A Swansea man has been found guilty of murdering his Alcoholics Anonymous sponsor.
Thomas Carney, 29, of Morriston, had denied murdering David Phillips, 76, in Cimla, Neath, on 14 February 2019.
The victim had suffered catastrophic injuries after having his head and chest repeatedly stamped on at his home, the court heard.
A jury found him guilty at Swansea Crown Court and he will be sentenced on 4 February.
Carney had admitted killing Mr Phillips on the grounds of diminished responsibility, but denied murder.
The three-week long trial heard Carney often drank 24 cans of beer a day, along with cider and spirits, and had also sought help for his cocaine use.
A former Ospreys youth rugby player, he suffered from severe alcohol dependency syndrome, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and depression.
He had also been diagnosed with emotionally unstable personality disorder.
Carney had claimed he went to the flat where Mr Phillips performed a sex act on him in return for alcohol.
Sgt Graham Pennock, of South Wales Police, told the jury when Carney arrived at Cardiff Bay Police Station after being arrested, he was under the influence of drugs and alcohol and spat in an officer's face.
'Blunt force'
He said the defendant had been shouting he had "been raped and we were protecting the person who raped him" as they struggled to get him into a cell.
However Robert Llewelyn, a doctor who examined Carney, said there was no evidence he had been raped.
The forensic pathologist who examined Mr Phillips's body, Dr Richard Jones, told the jury he died "because of blunt force injuries to the head, neck and chest".
He told the court the "whole of the face was very badly bruised" and he found three of Mr Phillips's teeth on the floor.
Dr Jones said he also found bruising to Mr Phillip's genitals and pelvis which suggested "focused blunt impact to the genitals".