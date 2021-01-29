Conwy missing fishing boat search to enter second day
- Published
One of the crew of a fishing boat missing off the north Wales coast has been named as Alan Minard.
The 20-year-old from Penmaenmawr, in Conwy county, is one of the three crew members on the vessel Nicola Faith that failed to return from a fishing trip.
A major search operation in the Irish Sea, including lifeboats, helicopter and a plane, moves into a second day on Friday after the boat failed to return.
The vessel was expected back into Conwy port at midnight on Wednesday.
The alarm was raised to the Coastguard on Thursday at 10:00 GMT and a major operation, including seven RNLI lifeboat crews and three coastguard search teams, was launched.
They searched the Irish Sea off the north Wales coast all day before it was suspended at 21:00 on Thursday. The search will resume at first light on Friday.
Mr Minard's relatives are keeping a vigil at the nearby Llandudno Lifeboat Station.
They said he had been working in Devon as an apprentice ship's engineer. He had only been working on the boat for a few weeks, having moved home because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Mr Minard's family said they believed the crew were dropping lobster pots when they went fishing on Wednesday.
They hoped the boat had broken down and merely drifted beyond the search area.
"Absolutely every effort is being made to find the missing vessel and our thoughts are clearly with the family, who are clearly worried about their loved ones at this time," an RNLI spokesman said on Thursday.
As well as a coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Caernarfon, a fixed-wing coastguard aircraft is also taking part in the operation.
The RNLI said an Atlantic 85 lifeboat from Beaumaris was launched at about 14:30 to search around the Puffin Island area off the Anglesey coast.
Rhyl RNLI volunteer Paul Frost said the 10m (33ft) fishing vessel was last seen at 22:00 on Wednesday night, off Rhos-on-Sea.
He said the search operation was covering a huge area, adding: "It is literally hundreds of square miles, the area searched is something like 30 miles across by about 15 miles out as well.
"That's why so many resources have been utilised to try and search the area adequately."
While describing it as "very, very cold", he said sea conditions "aren't too bad", but nightfall on Thursday made searching more difficult.
"The aircraft are fitted with infrared so they can see any heat on the surface, and also the lifeboats can use flares, searchlights, things like that - so it doesn't necessarily stop us," he added.