Scarlets rugby team sponsor declared bankrupt
A businesswoman who was one of the Scarlets rugby team's main sponsors has been declared bankrupt.
Clare Louise Thomas' firm Juno Moneta Group owes the region more than £500,000, believed to be in relation to a kit sponsorship deal signed in 2018.
The company has debts worth more than £12m in total, including more than £20,000 which is owed to former Wales rugby international Ian Gough.
The Scarlets declined to comment after a bankruptcy hearing on Thursday.
The three-year deal with Juno Moneta also meant Ms Thomas sat as a board director.
She resigned from the post in January 2020 and owes the west Wales region £516,980.
Ms Thomas, who is also known as Louise O'Halloran, also owes former Wales and Dragons second-row Ian Gough more than £20,000.
Mr Gough claims Ms Thomas' firm owes him a further £31,000 in unpaid wages.
The retired player said he began working for the financial solutions business in June 2017 as a part of its senior leadership team, but after asking questions about the business and Ms Thomas, he claimed he had "stopped being paid his wages".
He said he also failed to receive money owed to him following a property deal with Ms Thomas.
She has previously refuted all allegations against her and her business.
Established in 2017, Juno Moneta Group Ltd went into administration in July 2020.
The firm's main creditor, Contrad Ltd, had invested more than £10m in the business.
But having been made aware of issues with Juno Moneta, the company decided to demand repayment of the funds, which led to administrators Butcher Woods being appointed.
In a bankruptcy hearing in Cardiff on Thursday, it was revealed 48-year-old Ms Thomas owed one individual investor more than £370,000, and more than £100,000 to Juno Moneta Group Ltd.
Although not present at the hearing, it was stated she had not previously indicated an intention to dispute the petition to declare bankruptcy.
Presiding over the hearing, Judge Milwyn Jarman QC said Ms Thomas should be declared bankrupt.