Covid vaccinations in Wales: How is it going? Published 1 hour ago

image copyright Getty Images image caption The start of the vaccination roll-out was in December and with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in January

More than a third of a million people in the top priority groups have been given their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Wales so far.

The aim is to have just under three-quarters of a million people, including health workers and people over 70, given a first dose by mid-February.

We get figures daily - and more of a local breakdown weekly - to show how things are progressing. Here are some of the key numbers:

Who has received a dose so far?

The daily numbers show 122,412 of the over-80s - 66.9% - have now received a first dose.

Meanwhile, just over 73% of care home residents have had their first dose. There is a little overlap between the two groups in these figures.

In addition, nearly 77% - that's nearly 27,500 - care home workers have received a vaccine dose.

The other key priority group is healthcare workers, with 107,364 of them so far given a vaccine dose.

How many have received a dose?

The latest daily figures, however, show the total receiving a first dose up to Thursday night was 362,253 - and the rate has jumped to 11.5% of the population.

If this latest daily rate was maintained, the mid-February target for reaching four priority groups, including the over-70s, would be met by 12 February, although at the current daily seven-day average it would take a few days longer.

How does this compare to the rest of the UK?

Wales is slightly ahead of England on its daily rate of vaccinations, based on population.

There were 26,182 vaccinations recorded on the latest day.

We can see the speeding up of the roll-out in Wales in the last week.

We can see 11.5% of the population has been given a first dose, which puts Wales at the same point as England was the previous day.

But with a focus in Wales on GP surgeries for the over-80s and some over-70s, it is expected to catch up.

A network of mass vaccination centres is also up and running.

What about different parts of Wales?

We get a series of weekly figures from Public Health Wales, which breakdown figures by health board - but only up until Sunday.

The latest set show:

A total of 50.6% of over-80s - 92,725 - had been given a first vaccine dose by Sunday.

This varies from 39.6% in Hywel Dda to 63.8% in Aneurin Bevan health board.

The vaccine reached 70% of care home residents - although just over half of those in Cwm Taf Morgannwg and Hywel Dda areas.

Nearly three-quarters of care home residents were reached with first doses in Betsi Cadwaladr.

The first doses had been given to 8.8% of the population by Sunday - better than the 8.4%, which was originally estimated, when accounting for the lag in results being inputted and checked.

The figures show Powys had given first doses to nearly 11% of its population by Sunday and in Swansea Bay it was more than 9%.

The breakdown also shows most of the 556 second doses of vaccines went to healthcare workers across health boards in south Wales. Some 50 care home workers have also been given second doses in Cwm Taf Morgannwg.

Hywel Dda health board, which covers west Wales and parts of mid Wales, said: "We have identified some data held on local systems has not yet been inputted to the national system.

"Also, some data which has been inputted and appears on our running total of vaccinations, is not showing in the correct category of priority group."

The health board later issued a bulletin which said 60% of over-80s and 85.7% of care home residents in its area had been given a first dose.

There's a lag in the figures we see compared to what's going on

We have to bear in mind the vaccine figures that are published in Wales, unlike in England, are not "real time."

It takes up to five days after a person receives a dose for the data to be actually published.

GPs are asked to input data into the NHS Wales-built system as soon as possible but it then has to be verified and quality assured by Public Health Wales - to ensure people aren't double-counted for instance - before it is actually published.

So there is a built-in lag between what health bosses are seeing happening daily and when we see the figures.

One health official said they were under-reporting rather than leaving "any chance of over-reporting".