Penylan investigation as body found in street
A man has been found dead in a street in a Cardiff suburb.
The body of a man, believed to be in his 20s or 30s, was found in Westville Street, Penylan, just before midnight on Thursday.
A number of roads near the scene remained cordoned off on Friday as police investigated the circumstances of the death, which they said they were treating as unexplained.
South Wales Police urged witnesses to come forward.
