Covid: Powys vaccinations brought forward due to snow warning
Covid vaccination appointments have been brought forward to Friday in one area of Wales because of the weekend weather warning of snow.
A Met Office yellow weather warning covers 15 of Wales' 22 counties from 05:00 GMT until 18:00 on Saturday.
So all Covid jab appointments planned for Saturday in Powys' mass vaccination centres will be given on Friday.
The Met Office also issued a three-day yellow 'be aware' snow and ice warnings for between Monday and Wednesday.
People have been warned travel could affected and power cuts are possible for the weather warnings.
Saturday's warning has meant Powys Teaching Health Board is "offering people the opportunity to come 24 hours early for their Covid-19 vaccination appointment at our mass vaccination centres."
The centres are at Bronllys Hospital in Brecon, the Royal Welsh Showground in Builth Wells and Newtown Leisure Centre.
Next week's three-day weather warning starts on Monday at 21:45 and Wednesday at 23:45 where forecasters have warned of possible slips and falls on icy, untreated surfaces like paths, pavements and cycle paths.