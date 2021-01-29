Woman and child seriously injured in A48 crash
- Published
A woman and child have been seriously injured following a crash on the A48 in Carmarthenshire.
Police are appealing for witnesses after the collision between Carmarthen and Nantycaws on Thursday night.
The incident happened on the westbound carriageway at around 18:10 GMT, with two vehicles involved in the initial crash and two others colliding in the aftermath.
Both the injured child and woman are in a stable condition in hospital.
Police have asked anyone who saw a grey Nissan Note in the area at the time to contact them.
