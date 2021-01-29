Stolen dogs: More arrests as 28 dogs returned to owners
Two further people have been arrested and 28 pets returned to their owners after police rescued 80 dogs thought to have been stolen.
The dogs and puppies were discovered in police raids in Carmarthenshire and Briton Ferry last weekend.
Dyfed-Powys Police said a person arrested on suspicion of burglary on Thursday had been released on bail.
South Wales Police arrested a man on suspicion of handling stolen goods on Wednesday.
He has been released under investigation.
Meanwhile, a person arrested on Sunday on suspicion of handling stolen goods was released on bail, Dyfed-Powys Police said.
The remaining dogs are being cared for as the inquiry continues, the force added.
'Very positive'
That so many dogs had been returned to their owners was "very positive", according to Det Insp Barry Kelly.
"Once a full inventory of the recovered animals has been prepared, we will review any relevant crime records and queries from the public with a view to repatriation," he said.
"The remaining dogs are all currently safe and being cared for by professional kennels while we carry out our investigation."
The force added that all dogs - said to be worth tens of thousands of pounds - had been scanned for microchips with assistance from animal welfare officers, local authorities and South Wales Police.
Det Insp Kelly added: "While one person was arrested at the location, we have been following strong lines of enquiry with a view to identifying further suspects.
"Given the scale of the operation, we believed more than one individual is involved. This led to further arrests taking place this week."