Man charged after suspect package sent to vaccine plant
A 53-year-old man has been charged after a suspicious package was sent to a Covid-19 vaccine plant in Wrexham.
Anthony Collins from Chatham Hill, Chatham, is due to appear before magistrates after being arrested by Kent Police.
The force said he had been charged with dispatching an article by post with the intention of inducing the belief it is likely to explode or ignite.
Wockhardt UK was evacuated on Wednesday and a bomb disposal unit was called in.
In a statement, Kent Police said it was "not a viable device".
The force said Mr Collins, who has been remanded in custody, was due to appear at Medway Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
On Wednesday, Wockhardt said its production schedule had not been affected by the incident.
The company entered an agreement in August to help prepare the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for distribution.
The plant has the capability to produce about 300 million doses of the vaccine a year.