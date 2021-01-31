Snow disruption warning for Wales on Sunday
Snow could cause further disruption on Sunday, according to the Met Office.
It has issued a weather warning for up to 2in (5cm) of snow affecting higher ground in 13 of Wales 22 counties until 18:00 GMT.
Two Covid-19 vaccination centres and a test centre were shut on Saturday as snowfall caused localised disruption.
North Wales Police said snow and ice caused "treacherous" conditions on some roads in Denbighshire and Flintshire on Saturday.
Sunday's snow warning covers Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Pembrokeshire, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea and Torfaen.
A separate warning for icy conditions on Sunday was lifted at 11:00.
Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board said its vaccination centres at Merthyr Tydfil and Abercynon in Rhondda Cynon Taf would reopen on Sunday after remaining closed due to Saturday's weather forecast.
Betsi Cadwaladr health board also closed a Covid-19 test centre in Llangollen, Denbighshire, on Saturday due to snow.
A separate weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for north Wales, Powys and Ceredigion on Tuesday.
The Met Office said: "As well as snow, a period of freezing rain is possible for parts of east Wales and the north Midlands.
"Should this occur widespread icy stretches would form."