BBC News

Snow disruption warning for Wales on Sunday

Published
Related Topics
image copyrightMet Office
image captionSnow could affect parts of Wales until 18:00 on Sunday, the Met Office says

Snow could cause further disruption on Sunday, according to the Met Office.

It has issued a weather warning for up to 2in (5cm) of snow affecting higher ground in 13 of Wales 22 counties until 18:00 GMT.

Two Covid-19 vaccination centres and a test centre were shut on Saturday as snowfall caused localised disruption.

North Wales Police said snow and ice caused "treacherous" conditions on some roads in Denbighshire and Flintshire on Saturday.

Sunday's snow warning covers Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Pembrokeshire, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea and Torfaen.

A separate warning for icy conditions on Sunday was lifted at 11:00.

image captionThere was snowfall at Llangollen and across north Wales and Powys on Saturday
image copyrightLisa | Weather Watchers
image captionSnowy rooftops at Knighton in Powys on Saturday

Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board said its vaccination centres at Merthyr Tydfil and Abercynon in Rhondda Cynon Taf would reopen on Sunday after remaining closed due to Saturday's weather forecast.

Betsi Cadwaladr health board also closed a Covid-19 test centre in Llangollen, Denbighshire, on Saturday due to snow.

A separate weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for north Wales, Powys and Ceredigion on Tuesday.

The Met Office said: "As well as snow, a period of freezing rain is possible for parts of east Wales and the north Midlands.

"Should this occur widespread icy stretches would form."

image copyrightShoreRam | Weather Watchers
image captionSnow capped hills at Llanymawddwy in Gwynedd

Related Topics

More on this story

Around the BBC

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.