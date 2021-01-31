Covid: Warning over fake vaccine emails and text messages
Health officials and police are warning people about criminals offering non existent Covid vaccines to get people to hand over cash or personal details.
Public Health Wales (PHW) said it had been alerted to "sophisticated scam emails" claiming to be from the NHS.
Fraudsters are also sending text messages offering a vaccine for a fee, South Wales Police has said.
"Correspondence will only come from your health board and your vaccination will be free," said Dr Robin Howe.
PHW's Covid response incident director added: "Coronavirus vaccines currently can't be bought privately in the UK."
He also warned people about who they shared their personal details with.
Action Fraud, the national reporting centre for fraud and cyber crime, said it received more than 1,000 complaints about scam emails on Monday alone.
Det Insp Nick Bellamy, from South Wales Police's Economic Crime Unit, said: "Fake messages or phone calls purporting to be from the NHS or government may ask you to provide personal information or click on a link, or offer a Covid-related government grant. Again, these are scams.
"The Covid vaccine will always be administered by the NHS, free of charge, and you'll never have to provide bank or financial details, nor passwords or PINs, to get one."