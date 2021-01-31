Penylan murder victim Tomasz Waga 'loved by many'
- Published
The family of a 23-year-old who was murdered in Cardiff have paid tribute saying he was "loved by many".
Tomasz Waga was found in Westville Road, Penylan, on Thursday night at about 23:30 GMT.
Mr Waga had connections in London and Essex and South Wales Police said he had travelled to Cardiff from Dagenham earlier in the day.
No arrests have been made and his family has said "we are devastated by his sudden loss".
"Tomasz was loved by many and was taken from us too soon," they said in a statement.
"He will forever live in our hearts and will be remembered as the personable son, brother, father and partner that he was."
An incident room at Cardiff Central Police Station.
Police have appealed for anyone with information or anyone who was in the vicinity of Newport Road and its junction with Albany Road, or in Broadway, between 22:15 on Thursday and 01:00 on Friday, to come forward.
Det Ch Insp Mark O'Shea, who is leading the inquiry, said Mr Waga had gone to an address on Newport Road, after arriving in Cardiff.
"We believe that a disturbance took place at around 10.30pm at this location during which he was assaulted, enquiries are ongoing to establish how he then ended up in Westville Road where he was discovered," he said.
"We are keen to speak to any of Tomasz's friends or acquaintances in London and Essex who may be able to help us build up a picture of his life."