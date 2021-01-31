Missing Conwy fishermen: RNLI crew member talks of 'frustration'
An RNLI crew member who was part of a major search for three fishermen says the fact they remain missing has had a "palpable" effect on the community.
Simon Adey-Davies spent hours on board Llandudno's inshore lifeboat in the bid to find Alan Minard, Ross Ballantine and Carl McGrath.
The search was called off on Friday after hundreds of square miles of sea was scoured by boat and aircraft.
Mr Adey-Davies says it is "very frustrating" the men were not found.
"We so wanted to find something to give the family answers, to give them solace - and it's very sad we weren't able to do that for them," he said.
On Saturday, St Paul's Church in Llandudno held a prayer vigil on Facebook, during which Rev Sam Erlandson said it was the "not knowing that hurts the most".
The men had been working on the Nicola Faith, which was last seen on Wednesday night shortly before it was expected back at Conwy port.
The alarm was raised on Thursday morning and a major operation, including seven RNLI lifeboat crews and three coastguard search teams, was launched.
Mr Adey-Davies, who grew up in Colwyn Bay but moved to Llandudno three years ago, said: "I have been on a number of call-outs but this one has touched a nerve.
"It's had quite a palpable effect for the local community."
Relatives and friends of Mr McGrath, 34, Mr Minard, 20, and Mr Ballantine, 39, who are all from the Conwy area, kept a vigil at Llandudno lifeboat station throughout Friday.
The boat crews were supported by a coastguard search and rescue helicopter and a fixed-wing coastguard aircraft.
When the search was called off by HM Coastguard, Mr Adey-Davies said all those involved realised what it meant for the families of the missing men.
"Family and friends were waiting outside the boat house for any news and obviously we weren't able to help them with that," he said.
'Humbled by support'
The crews - who all volunteer their services - have however been humbled by the support from the community.
An online crowd-funding page started by Mr McGrath's sister Lauren has already raised more than £6,500 for the RNLI.
"The support the families have shown the RNLI, we are just overwhelmed," Mr Adey-Davies added.