Prestatyn school encourages pupils' fitness through home videos
- Published
School pupils are being encouraged to shoot and post online home fitness videos, as part of a challenge to combat lockdown lethargy.
Prizes have been donated by local businesses after a Facebook appeal by Ysgol Melyd in Prestatyn, Denbighshire.
Teacher Tom Herd said the challenge helps to boost pupils' self-confidence.
Sport Wales has said children's lack of activity in lockdown was causing "real concern" about the impact it can have on their physical and mental health.
Mr Herd said the Fab Five Fitness challenge, partly inspired by Joe Wicks' Zoom sessions, came about after the announcement in January that schools in Wales were to remain closed.
"It's good to see siblings doing it together and adults and parents getting involved," he said.
Photoshoots and pony rides
He was "surprised" when 30 local businesses responded to his challenge on Facebook and donated prizes.
He said donations included a pony riding experience, a photoshoot voucher, a block of six dance lessons, an Amazon voucher and chocolates.
"It's so hard at the moment being confined to the house for both children and adults, so a little bit of exercise each day really will make a difference," Mr Herd added.
Eleven-year-old year six pupil Theo, said the challenge "really makes you try your hardest" and to "always persevere".
Lauren Carter-Davies, education and health lead at Sport Wales, said a survey commissioned by Sport Wales after lockdown began last year found that children, particularly those from deprived backgrounds, were being less active.
"It is a real concern for us, because there are so many benefits for children from being active: physical and mental health benefits, concentration and stress relief.
"It is great to see schools like Ysgol Melyd, come up with innovative ways for children and their parents to be active during the lockdown," she said.
Ms Carter-Davies said Sport Wales has resources available designed to "keep things fun, safe and introducing variety" so children can gain a "wide experience" physical activity from home.
And Eluned Morgan, mental Health and wellbeing minister, told a Welsh Government coronavirus press briefing that this time of year was really challenging for many at the best of times but she was particularly worried about the impact on young people.