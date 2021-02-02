Barry Dinosaur footprint rock damaged with sledgehammers
Vandals armed with sledgehammers have been attacking rocks where a dinosaur footprint was found.
The 10cm long footprint, which had been preserved in mud, was discovered by four-year-old Lily Wilder on a beach in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, last month.
Experts said it was 220 million years old and was likely to be from a 75cm tall dinosaur.
Several areas of the site at Bendricks Bay have been damaged since the find, Natural Resources Wales has said.
'Spectacular find'
The footprint itself is safe, after being extracted and given to the National Museum Wales.
Nadia De Longhi, south central operations manager for Natural Resources Wales, said the dinosaur footprint was "a spectacular find" and would now be preserved as "a scientific and educational resource for future generations to enjoy".
"Unfortunately, we've since been made aware of reports of anti-social behaviour at the site, with people attempting to remove rocks with sledgehammers and crow bars leading to several areas of the site being damaged," she said.
The site where the fossil was discovered is a site of special scientific interest, which contains geological features that require careful site management to preserve them.
Specimens found at Bendricks Bay in the past are thought to be from more crocodilian-type reptiles rather than dinosaurs.
Under the Wildlife and Countryside Act, it is illegal to remove, damage or destroy rocks from the site without permission, which can lead to fines of up to £20,000.
Under the current Welsh Government coronavirus lockdown guidelines, only those living locally are allowed to visit the site.