Wrexham class assistant reprimanded for social media posts
- Published
A class assistant has been reprimanded for posting "crass and vulgar" comments about her employer on social media.
Rachel Davies worked at Wrexham Early Years Centre and posted letters on social media from the county council annotated with swear words.
But a fitness to practice hearing did not find her dishonest after being filmed dancing while off sick with what she said was a "Dirty Dancing" injury.
The reprimand will remain on her record for two years.
It will also have to be disclosed to an employer, the Education Workforce Council committee ruled.
Ms Davies, 29, did not attend the two-day hearing.
She has a right to appeal to the High Court within 28 days.
Ms Davies has left her role at the nursery, which caters for children mostly with learning difficulties, since the incident.
'Crass and vulgar'
The hearing found Ms Davies posted two photos of letters from Wrexham council on her Snapchat account, which she had annotated with swear words.
The committee said there was a risk these comments may have been circulated among the wider public.
Andy Liptrot, from the committee, said: "The comments were directed at her employer in vulgar and crass terms."
The committee ruled this behaviour amounted to unprofessional conduct, and Ms Davies had behaved "in a way that was inappropriate and unacceptable".
Ms Davies had also been accused of faking a knee injury when a video of her dancing was posted on her partner's Snapchat profile, despite her being off work with a knee injury at the time.
Ms Davies had taken sick leave after saying she had been injured after trying to copy the lift from the 1987 film Dirty Dancing.
'Clearly weight bearing'
Medical professionals had repeatedly signed her off work due to the injury, which affected her anterior cruciate ligament, both before and after the video of her dancing was posted online, the hearing was told.
Although the video depicted her "moving around on both legs" and showed both of her legs as "clearly weight bearing", the committee said there was "no clear evidence of wrongdoing on the part of Ms Davies".
An allegation of dishonesty and lacking in integrity was dismissed.
Ms Davies had also been accused of breaching the centre's social media policy by following parents of children who had attended the school on Instagram.
The hearing found the centre was in a "period of evolution" regarding its social media policy, and had banned teachers from being friends with pupils' parents on Facebook, but that the policy regarding Instagram was "limited and ambiguous".
The committee ruled her actions had not breached a specific management directive about social media policy.