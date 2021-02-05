Covid: Wales 'not ready' for full school reopening
Wales is "not yet in a position" to allow all pupils to return to school, the education minister has said.
Kirsty Williams confirmed pupils aged three to seven would be back at school from 22 February, along with some older children on vocational courses.
But no timetable has yet been given for the return of other children.
Announcing the news, Ms Williams said: "Sadly, we are not yet in a position to be able to see a full return to school for every learner."
She said the fall in Covid-19 case numbers since December meant there was "sufficient headroom for us to bring back some of our learners in a phased, flexible and progressive way".
The case rate for Wales has fallen to 130 cases per 100,000 people, according to the latest Public Health Wales figures.
The reproduction (R) number, which is the estimated number of people subsequently infected by each new coronavirus case, was between 0.7 and 0.9, Chris Jones, Wales' deputy chief medical officer said.
He said cases were lower now than at any time when schools were open.
Teaching staff will now be tested twice weekly for Covid, and £5m will be spent on face coverings and other equipment.
Ms Williams added: "We have prioritised our youngest learners because of the favourable evidence on transmission in younger children, and also because we know they find it difficult to learn remotely.
"I must be absolutely clear - we are told time and time again that our education premises are safe, but it is the added movement around them that contributes to the R number. "
"So I must make a plea to all learners, parents and carers, please continue to follow the guidelines.
"By following the guidance restricting contact with others, we are ensuring children and young people are able to do what we all want, which is to be back learning with their friends."
Ms Williams said the Welsh Government "hoped to be able to give an indication" of when older students may be able to return at the next review of Wales' coronavirus restrictions on 19 February.
Ms Williams said the Welsh Government would also outline further plans in the "short, medium and long term" to help pupils catch up on lost education.
She said the government was "particularly worried about our more disadvantaged children" but did not provide any further detail or timescales.
She said more than 1,000 teachers and teaching assistants had already been hired "as extra members of staff supporting our children".
Parents told to wear masks at school gates
Ms Williams also urged parents to stick to Wales' coronavirus guidelines on the school run when their children returned.
She said parents needed to keep social distancing and wearing masks when dropping off and picking up their children.
"It's the activity around schools that cause us the greatest levels of concern," she said.
She added teachers and local authorities had done an "excellent job" in making sure school premises were safe.