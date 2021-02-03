Cardiff bus driver opts to face jury over motorcyclist death
A bus driver accused of causing the death of a motorcyclist by careless driving has elected to have the case heard by a jury in crown court.
Michael Clarke, 34, from Canton in Cardiff, died in a collision with a bus in Cardiff Bay on 3 April.
Driver Charles Debreau, 63, from the Pentwyn area of the city, did not enter a plea during the hearing at Merthyr Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
The case was transferred to Cardiff Crown Court and listed for 3 March.
Causing death by careless driving is a so-called either-way offence in which a defendant can either be tried in a magistrates' court or by a jury in a crown court.
