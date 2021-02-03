Covid: Wales' taxi drivers to get PPE and cleaning kit for free
Taxi drivers in Wales will able to get free personal protective equipment (PPE) and cleaning materials, the Welsh Government has announced.
The pack contains reusable medical face coverings, hand sanitiser, cloths, wipes and gloves.
Transport Minister Ken Skates said the government recognised the role drivers have played as key workers.
The Welsh Conservatives welcomed the decision but questioned why it had taken so long.
The move is intended to increase confidence in travelling for drivers and passengers, the government said.
Drivers can apply for a pack on the Lyreco website and it will be delivered free of charge.
The Welsh Government said it "strongly" recommended drivers should wear face coverings when they are transporting passengers, "if it does not interfere with their ability to drive safely".
The legal requirement for passengers to wear a face covering remained in place, it added.
"Taxis and private hire vehicles are an essential part of our public transport network and we appreciate the vital role drivers have played as frontline workers during this pandemic," Mr Skates said.
"We recognise drivers are keen to make their vehicles as safe, clean and hygienic as possible, and these packs will contribute to the ongoing efforts they are making.
"We've worked closely with Lyreco and the Welsh Government Local Government Association to develop this initiative and thank them both for their efforts."
During the first lockdown, taxi drivers said they feared for their safety as figures showed they had among the highest death rate of coronavirus in the UK.
Russell George, the Welsh Conservatives' spokesman for transport, said: "It's about time this sector was brought into closer alignment with other public transport operators in Wales.
"Despite a downturn in taxi and other journeys caused by the pandemic, the 74,100 licensed operators in Wales and those they transport will welcome this decision.
"Such a scheme, if implemented properly, will come at a considerable cost and ministers must ensure they are in a position to deliver, in full, on this promise."