Covid in Wales: Senedd gives itself option of delaying May election
- Published
- comments
- Comments
The Welsh Parliament has given itself the ability to delay May's election by up to six months.
Polling day can be postponed from 6 May if the pandemic stops voting going ahead safely.
Two-thirds of Senedd members would have to approve any new dates proposed by the first minister.
Ministers say they do not want a delay, but coronavirus creates "significant uncertainty about what the public health situation will be like in May".
"That's why we've acted now to respond to the potential risks to the election arising from the pandemic," Local Government Minister Julie James said after the Senedd passed emergency legislation on Wednesday.
The Welsh Elections Coronavirus Bill allows the date of the election to be moved until 5 November.
It also allows anyone who is self-isolating to nominate a proxy voter to cast a ballot on their behalf.
Conservatives did not support the bill, saying there needed to be criteria about the severity of the pandemic before the first minister can formally request a delay.
Without that "it will be impossible for him to avoid allegations of political opportunism and conflict of interest", Tory Senedd member (MS) Mark Isherwood said.
The UK government intends to hold elections for Police and Crime Commissioners (PCC) in England and Wales on 6 May.
Local elections in England and elections to the Scottish Parliament are also due on the same day.
Abolish the Welsh Assembly Party MS Mark Reckless said if the PCC elections happen on 6 May "it makes no sense" to ask voters to return to the polls for a Senedd election at a later date.