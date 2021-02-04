Welsh sheepdog Kim sells for world record £27,100
- Published
A border collie from Ceredigion has smashed the record for the world's most expensive sheepdog after being sold for more than £27,000.
Twelve-month-old Kim, who was trained by Dewi Jenkins of Talybont, near Aberystwyth, was sold at an online auction by Farmers Marts of Dolgellau.
Mr Jenkins said Kim had been bought by a farmer from Staffordshire.
The sale has beaten the previous record set by border collie Henna, from Brecon, which sold for £20,000.
The average price for a working dog is about £2,000.
Mr Jenkins said Kim was sold a few days before her first birthday, which also makes her the world's most expensive sheepdog under 12 months old - beating Mr Jenkins' own record of £12,000 for border collie Tynygraig Jet, set in July.
Despite her young age, Mr Jenkins said Kim's intelligence meant she worked as well as a three-year-old sheepdog.
"She was doing everything - she worked cattle and sheep, she was ready for any trials or farm work for anybody," he explained.
"To top it off, she's a red colour and they are in fashion at the moment."
Mr Jenkins, a farmer, trains sheepdogs in his spare time. He said the fact Kim had become so capable in such a short period time was remarkable.
"Everything I trained her to do, she knew by the second time. She was a very fast learner."
Mr Jenkins, a Welsh speaker, trains his dogs in English which allows him to sell them across the world, including in the United States, Norway, Belgium, France and the Republic of Ireland.
'Sad to see her go'
"I was sad to see her go, but at least I know she's going to a good home," said Mr Jenkins.
He said it was "tempting to keep a dog that intelligent", but hopes to be able to buy one of her puppies if and when she breeds.
For now, Mr Jenkins said he can now spend a bit more time working with the other sheepdogs he is training.