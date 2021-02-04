Life for ex-rugby player who killed Alcoholics Anonymous sponsor
- Published
An ex-rugby player has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering his Alcoholics Anonymous sponsor.
Thomas Carney, of Morriston, had been convicted on murdering David Phillips, 76, in Neath in February 2019.
The victim suffered catastrophic injuries after having his head and chest repeatedly stamped on at his home, Swansea Crown Court had heard.
Carney, 29, was told he would serve a minimum of 15 years and 10 days for the "vicious, sustained and brutal attack".
Carney had admitted killing Mr Phillips, who had a history of sex offences against young men, at his home in Cimla on the grounds of diminished responsibility, but denied murder.
He said he had been raped after being invited over for alcohol in exchange for sexual favours but a medical examiner told the court Carney had not been raped.
The three-week long trial heard Carney often drank 24 cans of beer a day, along with cider and spirits, and had also sought help for his cocaine use.
The jury had heard Carney suffered from severe alcohol dependency syndrome, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression.
The former Ospreys youth rugby player had also been diagnosed with emotionally unstable personality disorder.
'Blunt force'
The forensic pathologist who examined Mr Phillips' body, Dr Richard Jones, told the court Mr Phillips died "because of blunt force injuries to the head, neck and chest".
Dr Jones told the court the "whole of the face was very badly bruised" and he found three of Mr Phillips' teeth on the floor.
Dr Jones said he also found bruising to Mr Phillips' genitals and pelvis which suggested "focused blunt impact to the genitals".
After Carney was taken down to the cells, Judge Paul Thomas QC said he had concerns about how Mr Phillips had exploited his role as Carney's Alcoholics Anonymous sponsor at the charity's meetings in Neath.
He said he intended to write to AA to express his concerns about issues around vetting and safeguarding.
'Conniving and devious'
Sentencing him, Judge Thomas added: "You have expressed no contrition whatsoever - just self-pity.
"You are a conniving and devious individual. Your past record for violence means you are likely to remain a serious threat to the public."
Mr Phillips had been the subject of a sexual harm prevention order and had a string of convictions for sex offences against young men dating back to 1990.
"We appreciate the previous history of the victim may cause some strong feelings," Det Insp Stuart Prendiville of South Wales Police said after sentencing.
"But the sentence imposed reflects the viciousness and severity of the attack on him."
Emma Myles from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) added: "Tom Carney admitted he was responsible for the death of David Phillips but denied any intention to kill him or cause serious harm.
"However, the evidence of this shockingly violent attack suggested otherwise."